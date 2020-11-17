Fresno County says hospitals better prepared for COVID-19 following ‘rapid escalation of cases’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Director of Fresno County’s Department of Public Health says public concerns about the wider impact of COVID-19 are not lost in the department, but the sudden rise in cases since the start of the month requires a response.

“The concern we have is the rapid escalation of cases over the last two weeks,” said the department’s Director David Pomaville in a live-streamed meeting Tuesday.

Pomaville says the county is working on reducing the number of people in buildings and encouraging better hand-washing techniques. There are also plans to introduce more testing sites throughout Fresno County.

“I’m really proud of our community and the testing we are doing,” said Pomaville.

As Fresno County continues its self-described aggressive approach to containing the coronavirus pandemic, Pomaville says the area is better prepared this time around – but with the colder weather residents are going to be indoors more, which will present more challenges.

“I think our hospitals are better prepared than they were back in May or June. The community I think is better prepared at this point in time.”