Fresno County requires residents to wear face masks in numerous situations in effort to halt virus spread

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County’s top doctor issued an order effective Friday that requires all residents to wear a face mask while at work, while visiting a business or while coming into close contact with non-family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health officer’s order, authored Monday by Dr. Rais Vohra, the Interim Health Officer for the county, is in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines aimed to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Face coverings with one-way exhalation valves are not sufficient to comply with the order.

Adults with respiratory illnesses, certain medical conditions and children under 12 are excused from wearing face coverings due to suffocation risk, Vohra said. However, they should still comply with social distancing of at least six feet from others outside their household.

Hands should be clean when masks are being placed or removed, and face touching should be kept to a minimum to prevent viral droplets from entering the body through the mouth or eyes.

