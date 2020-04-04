COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Fresno County reports three new cases of COVID-19, total at 103

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, — totaling 103 cases.

Of the 103, 28 were travel-related, 18 were person-to-person, 24 were community-spread, and 33 were still under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health officials also said that 399 people were being monitored, and 1,650 tests have been conducted countywide — which are the tests conducted and then reported to Fresno County.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know