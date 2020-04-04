Fresno County reports three new cases of COVID-19, total at 103

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, — totaling 103 cases.

Of the 103, 28 were travel-related, 18 were person-to-person, 24 were community-spread, and 33 were still under investigation.

Health officials also said that 399 people were being monitored, and 1,650 tests have been conducted countywide — which are the tests conducted and then reported to Fresno County.

