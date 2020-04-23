Fresno County reports largest COVID-19 recovery number

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County announced its highest coronavirus recovery number since reporting began, revealing Thursday that 22 more patients have successfully beaten the virus.

Fresno County Department of Public Health also revealed 35 more patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 when compared to Wednesday’s number.

Of the 419 confirmed cases, health officials say 43 contracted cases were travel-related, 145 were due to close contact, 166 were community spread, and the remaining 65 are under investigation.

In Fresno County, 154 people have recovered from the virus and seven have died.

