Fresno County reports its largest jump in COVID-19 cases to date

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Figures released by Fresno County Thursday show the largest jump in COVID-19 cases since reporting began on Mar. 7.

According to officials, there are 295 confirmed cases – 30 new cases since Wednesday’s update.

Fresno County Department of Public Health says there have been seven deaths, 61 hospitalized, and 70 coronavirus patients have recovered.

“The numbers are increasing. I think with testing increasing, we expected this caseload, cases to increase, and that’s exactly what’s happening,” said Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau.

Of the 295 cases, health officials say 38 are travel-related, 93 are due to close contact, 104 are community sourced, and 60 remain under investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

