Fresno County reports another large increase of COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reports 60 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new recoveries on Thursday afternoon, according to the public health department.

Health officials say of the total 1,074 cases, 696 are active cases, 365 have recovered and 13 deaths have been reported.

414 cases have been exposed through community spread, 454 through close contact, 158 are under investigation and 48 were exposed through travel, according to the health department.

