Fresno County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases; total at 27

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Fresno County has risen to 27.

A statement sent out by the Department of Public Health Thursday showed that the number of COVID-19 diagnoses rose by eight from the previous day.

“These new identified cases indicate that there is evidence of community-spread in Fresno County,” said the Director of Fresno County Department of Public Health David Pomaville. “But the extent is still not clear.”

Of the 27 cases, health officials say 14 are travel-related, three are person-to-person spread, three are community-spread, and seven are under investigation.

