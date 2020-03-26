Breaking News
COVID-19 death reported in Madera County – first in the Central Valley
Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Fresno County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases; total at 27

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Fresno County has risen to 27.

A statement sent out by the Department of Public Health Thursday showed that the number of COVID-19 diagnoses rose by eight from the previous day.

RELATED: Fresno County coronavirus cases rise again: 19 confirmed

“These new identified cases indicate that there is evidence of community-spread in Fresno County,” said the Director of Fresno County Department of Public Health David Pomaville. “But the extent is still not clear.”

Of the 27 cases, health officials say 14 are travel-related, three are person-to-person spread, three are community-spread, and seven are under investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.