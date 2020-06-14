Fresno County reports 69 new cases of COVID-19, six recoveries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and six new recoveries on Saturday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that the county has a total of 2,547 cases, 1,731 are active cases, 764 have recovered, and 52 deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

