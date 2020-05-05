Fresno County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials on Tuesday announced 52 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

That brings the county’s total to 724 cases.

The county also announced 17 more people had recovered.

Nine people have died in the county due to COVID-19.

Of the 724 cases, 110 of those people were hospitalized at some point.

Here’s the breakdown of cases by age group:

  • Ages 0-17: 46 cases
  • Ages 18-49: 370 cases
  • Ages 50-64: 188 cases
  • Ages 65 and older: 120 cases

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

