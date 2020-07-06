Fresno County reports 489 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced 489 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 6,599.

One more person died from the virus, health officials said. That brings the death toll to 78 in the county.

Thirty-two more people were reported to have recovered — bringing recoveries to 1,401 people in the county.

The county’s percentage positive jumped to 9.1% State guidelines require counties to meet an 8% or less threshold, and it is a factor in business closures.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.