Fresno County reports 44 new cases of COVID-19, six new recoveries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health department reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and six new recoveries on Saturday.

Of the 885 COVID-19 cases, 563 are active, 313 have recovered and nine deaths have been reported.

According to the department of public health, 352 cases were exposed through community spread, 365 cases through close contact, 44 cases through travel and 124 cases are under investigation.

