Fresno County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, total at 315

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 315.

Of those 315, health officials say 41 are travel related, 105 were close contact or person-to-person, 115 were community spread and 54 are under investigation.

The number of deaths reported remains at seven.

The Department of Public Health added that it is aware of 85 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.