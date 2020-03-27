Fresno County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19; total at 31

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Fresno County has risen to 31.

A virtual meeting by the Department of Public Health Friday showed that the number of COVID-19 diagnoses rose by four from the previous day.

“We expect cases in Fresno County and surrounding areas to quickly multiply in the coming weeks as additional testing is done for those with symptoms of fever and respiratory illness,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer.

Of the 31 cases, health officials say 16 are travel-related, four are person-to-person spread, four are community-spread, and seven are under investigation.

