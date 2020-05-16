Fresno County reports 36 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new recoveries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and three new recoveries on Saturday, according to the department of public health.
Health officials say of the 1,192 cases, 797 are active, 379 have recovered and 16 deaths have been reported.
Cases by area in Fresno County:
- Fresno – 554
- Clovis – 58
- Sanger – 96
- Firebaugh – 22
- San Joaquin – 5
- Coalinga – 6
- Huron – 26
- Selma – 120
- Parlier – 51
- Del Rey – 6
