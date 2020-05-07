Fresno County reports 36 new cases of COVID-19, 16 new recoveries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 16 new recoveries, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the 813 cases, 525 are active, 279 have recovered and nine deaths have been reported.

Health officials say a total of 595 cases are being monitored by the health department.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

