Fresno County reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 474 new cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Another three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Fresno County Tuesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is 91.

The Tuesday update also added 474 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 8,756.

According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up 312 to a new total of 2,183.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.