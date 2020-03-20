Fresno County reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials on Thursday confirmed three additional coronavirus cases in Fresno County.
There are currently six COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County and a total of 16 cases in the Valley reported so far.
The health department’s website reports five of the Fresno County cases were travel-related and another was a “person-to-person” case.
The cases were not community-acquired, according to the Fresno County Health Department.
No other information was immediately available.
The health department is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon.
