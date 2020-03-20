Fresno County reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials on Thursday confirmed three additional coronavirus cases in Fresno County.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

There are currently six COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County and a total of 16 cases in the Valley reported so far.

The health department’s website reports five of the Fresno County cases were travel-related and another was a “person-to-person” case.

The cases were not community-acquired, according to the Fresno County Health Department.

No other information was immediately available.

The health department is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.