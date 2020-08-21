Fresno County reports 2nd child death from COVID-19 complications

(Courtesy of Fresno County Dept. of Public Health)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials on Friday reported a second child in the county has died from coronavirus-related complications.

The death was reported through the county Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Mortality Review.

Valley Children’s Hospital confirmed the child was one of their patients.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.