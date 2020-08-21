Fresno County reports 2nd child death from COVID-19 complications

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials on Friday reported a second child in the county has died from coronavirus-related complications.

The death was reported through the county Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Mortality Review.

Valley Children’s Hospital confirmed the child was one of their patients.

No other information was immediately available.

