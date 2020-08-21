Fresno County reports 21 new COVID-19 related deaths

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Another 21 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Fresno County Friday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is 226.

The Friday update also added 1,052 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 22,096. That’s the first official update since Tuesday.

According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up 1,048 to a new total of 10,220.

Active cases stand at 11,650.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

