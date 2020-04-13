COVID-19 Information

Fresno County reports 21 new coronavirus cases, 6 more recoveries

Coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus patients in Fresno County jumped by 21, the second-highest rise since reporting began, according to the Department of Public Health.

The total COVID-19 cases in Fresno County stand at 222. There have also been five deaths.

The announcement Monday by Interim Health Officer Rais Vohra revealed that there were 37 recoveries, up by six compared to figures released Saturday.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of hospitalized patients in Fresno County stands at 31. Of that number, 14 coronavirus patients are in the ICU.

