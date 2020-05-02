FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials report 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 633.

Health officials say that of the 633 cases, 402 cases are active, 223 have recovered, and eight deaths have been reported.

