FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials report 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 633.
Health officials say that of the 633 cases, 402 cases are active, 223 have recovered, and eight deaths have been reported.
