Fresno County reports 17 COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Fresno County has risen by 17, according to figures released by the Department of Public Health Wednesday, and those same numbers also show a boost in the number of recoveries too.
Health officials say there are 538 COVID-19 cases in Fresno County. Of those cases, 44 are travel related, 206 are due to close contact, 238 are community spread, and 50 are under investigation.
Fresno County Department of Public Health also announced 97 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and 202 people have recovered.
