Fresno County reports 173 cases of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials reported 173 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are three deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Of the 173, 36 were travel-related, 44 were person-to-person, 58 were community-spread, and 35 were still under investigation.

Health officials also said that 220 people are being monitored, and 2,744 tests have been conducted countywide — which are the tests conducted and then reported to Fresno County.

