Fresno County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new recoveries

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials Saturday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 458.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Department of Public Health.

Out of the 458 cases in Fresno County, 203 were community-spread/ unknown source, 172 were close contact/person-to-person, 44 were travel-related and 39 were under investigation.

Seven patients have died, 90 have been hospitalized and 160 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 364 people were currently being monitored monitored by Fresno County Public Health officials.

Health officials report they have received and processed 6,114 COVID-19 tests and conducted 459 tests.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health also released an online dashboard (click here) detailing county-related COVID-19 data.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

