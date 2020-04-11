COVID-19 Information

Fresno County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, total at 201

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, — totaling 201 cases.

Of the 201, 36 were travel-related, 60 were person-to-person, 70 were community-spread, and 35 were still under investigation.

Health officials also said that 1,039 people were being monitored.

