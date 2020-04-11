Fresno County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, total at 201

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, — totaling 201 cases.
Of the 201, 36 were travel-related, 60 were person-to-person, 70 were community-spread, and 35 were still under investigation.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Health officials also said that 1,039 people were being monitored.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.