1 more COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County, 51 new cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported one new COVID-19 related death and 51 new cases, in a Friday update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the person who died was an 86-year-old woman. There are also 15 recoveries when compared to the previous day’s number.

The new figures push the total number of coronavirus cases in Fresno County to 615, the total number of recoveries to 221, and the total number of deaths to eight.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.