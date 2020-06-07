Fresno County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, six recoveries

Breaking News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new recoveries on Saturday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say of the total 2,122 cases, 1,463 are active, 616 have recovered and 43 deaths have been reported.

