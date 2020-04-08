Fresno County receives equipment for makeshift hospital to treat non-COVID-19 patients

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County has received the equipment needed to build a makeshift hospital inside the Fresno Convention Center but is waiting for a team to come in and set everything up.

“A site in Fresno that we are in the process of unloading and setting up,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday during his daily briefing, mentioning Fresno as one of the cities in the state that’s setting up an alternate care site.

So far, the county has received boxes filled with the equipment necessary for the facility.

“You’ve got a wide open room to spread out and keep things apart to maintain safety,” said Jordan Scott, the public information officer for Fresno County.

The site is intended to care for non-COVID-19 patients and relieve emergency rooms should there be a surge in cases locally.

“You don’t want to be caught off guard, you don’t want to be caught understaffed and under resourced so we’re taking every step that we possibly can,” Scott said.

He said there’s still work to be done in terms of logistics and which local health care providers could potentially be caring for patients at this site, but he also said they’re constantly communicating with health care providers and the Department of Public Health to determine if and when this facility would have to be used.

“If the health care providers are running into issues, we want to be prepared to make use of this facility,” Scott said.

It’s expected the equipment will be set up inside the Fresno Convention Center Wednesday or Thursday.

COVID-19 resource links:

