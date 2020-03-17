Fresno County public libraries to close for the next month over COVID-19

Breaking News
Fresno County Library

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County libraries will be closed for the next month in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.

The libraries will be closed from Wednesday to April 14.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

These closures are subject to change depending on how this situation develops.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

