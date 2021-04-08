Fresno County opens vaccine eligibility for people 16 and older

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y. Roughly half the country has opened up vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most Americans to get a shot in the arm despite their age or any pre-existing medical conditions. But inside prisons, it’s a different story — prisoners, not free to seek out vaccines, still on the whole lack access. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Vaccine appointments in Fresno County will now be available for anyone 16 years of age and up the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

The announcement comes on the heels of word that appointments in the county have not been filling as quickly as they had in previous weeks.

Previously vaccinations for those in the 16 and older age group were scheduled to begin on April 15. Tulare, Kings and Madera counties have also previously opened up appointments.