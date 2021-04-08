Fresno County opens vaccine eligibility for people 16 and older

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Vaccine appointments in Fresno County will now be available for anyone 16 years of age and up the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
The announcement comes on the heels of word that appointments in the county have not been filling as quickly as they had in previous weeks.
Previously vaccinations for those in the 16 and older age group were scheduled to begin on April 15. Tulare, Kings and Madera counties have also previously opened up appointments.