Fresno County on standby for state to greenlight phase 3 of reopening plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno County officials are waiting on state guidelines before the county moves into Phase 3 to open businesses such as gyms, nail salons, outside pools, etc.

Last week, there was confusion for some counties when Governor Gavin Newsom announced counties were free to move at their own pace. However, the state health department backtracked the statement this weekend in a letter sent to the counties this weekend.

“Basically saying no,” said Board of Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “They need for us to wait to give the authority into Phase 3. So right now we are still in our attestation from Phase 2.5.”

Newsom said he would release the guidelines this week. Local gym GB3 plans to open once given the go-ahead.

“The talk is everyday,” said Manager Sean Clinton. “We are getting closer and closer to Phase 3.”

“We are working with gyms,” said Magsig. “We are working with public pools to make sure that they have plans now. So as soon as the state gives us the green light we will do just that.”

Protocols such as floor mats, six-foot social distancing, sanitizer, and increased air filtration are in place at GB3.

“We are ready to open now,” said Clinton.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.