KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Fresno County now has 100 COVID-19 deaths, 809 new cases reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County confirmed its 100th COVID-19 death Friday, according to figures released from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say nine more patients succumbed to the virus.

According to the Department of Public Health, 809 more coronavirus cases were reported in Fresno County making a new total of 9,565 total cases reported.

The number of recoveries is up 149, to a new total of 2,332 people who have recovered from the virus.

The county hadn’t reported new COVID-19 data in several days. To give context to Friday’s large increase, during the same time period over the last four weeks, the average increases were 732 new COVID-19 cases, 173 new recoveries, and five deaths.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know