Fresno County now has 100 COVID-19 deaths, 809 new cases reported

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County confirmed its 100th COVID-19 death Friday, according to figures released from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say nine more patients succumbed to the virus.

According to the Department of Public Health, 809 more coronavirus cases were reported in Fresno County making a new total of 9,565 total cases reported.

The number of recoveries is up 149, to a new total of 2,332 people who have recovered from the virus.

The county hadn’t reported new COVID-19 data in several days. To give context to Friday’s large increase, during the same time period over the last four weeks, the average increases were 732 new COVID-19 cases, 173 new recoveries, and five deaths.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.