Fresno County moves from ‘Widespread’ tier to ‘Substantial’ tier – which allows more businesses to open

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County on Tuesday moved from California’s “Widespread” or Purple tier to the “Substantial” or Red tier – which would allow for a slew of more business types to open.

Restaurants, gyms, and places of worship are on the list of things that can open indoors with modifications in the Red tier – among many others.

Here’s the full list:

Aquariums

Body waxing studios

Cultural ceremonies

Dance studios

Electrologists

Estheticians

Gyms and fitness centers

Higher education institutions

Massage therapy studios

Movie theaters

Museums

Piercing shops

Places of worship

Restaurants

Skincare services

Tattoo parlors

Weddings (ceremonies only)

Yoga studios

Zoos

All of the openings will be with modifications — which come with reduced capacity. Restaurants, for example, will be able to open indoors with a max capacity of 25% or 100 people — whichever is fewer. Meanwhile, gyms and fitness centers can open with a max capacity of 10%

For a full breakdown of what each county allows for, go to the state’s COVID-19 website and search your county.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno City Council have discussed how the city will move forward.

The City of Fresno will be working with our local businesses to open safely, following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local health guidelines. Code Enforcement will continue to focus its resources on educating our businesses to protect the public health and will reserve penalties for egregious violators not following health guidelines. As always, we remind our residents that, as more businesses reopen, we all need to do our part to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 infection. Our best defense is to continue with the existing health and safety protocols—wear a mask, keep a safe distance from others and wash your hands frequently. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno City Council

This is a developing story.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.