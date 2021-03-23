Fresno County makes progress with COVID-19 vaccinations and case rates

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County is moving closer to the state’s Red Tier – but is not quite there yet, according to the state.

A move into the Red Tier in the state’s blueprint for reopening would allow more businesses in the county to open indoors at a limited capacity.

Fresno County’s case rate is at 9.6 new daily cases per 100,000 people. It needs to be at 10 or below for two consecutive weeks for the county. If the county’s case rate remains at 10 or below next week, the county will move into the Red Tier.

“I am hopeful, I would be very naive to be too confident,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

Vohra added that the case rate does seem to be going in the right direction.

At the same time, vaccinations are ramping up in Fresno County.

According to a new vaccine dashboard created by Fresno County’s Department of Public Health, more than 330,000 doses have been administered in Fresno County. And 28.7% of the county’s 16 years and older population has been vaccinated with at least the first dose.

But the dashboard also shows the county has more work to do to reach underserved areas – and the UCSF Fresno COVID-19 Equity Project vaccination site aims to do that. The site was located on Shaw Avenue, but on Tuesday it was moved to Fresno City College with the hope of being able to administer more doses a day.

The site is primarily walk-in, meaning no appointments are needed.

“We really want to be accessible to everyone in the community who can’t get a doctor, who can’t get an appointment,” said Dr. Kenny Banh, the director of UCSF Mobile HeaL COVID-19 Equity Project.

The hope was to administer 600 to 700 doses on Tuesday with the goal of having the ability to ramp up significantly in the next couple of weeks.

“For the first time, I feel like were not too vaccine limited, which we have been in prior times,” Banh said.

Fresno-area Congressman Jim Costa visited the site on Tuesday.

“It’s a perfect site. It connects a lot of parts of our city where we’ve had vaccine disparities,” Costa said.

He said he hopes Fresno County will be able to administer up to 50,000 doses a week soon.

“We’re gonna continue to make more vaccine available,” Costa said. “As I said a month ago, it was going to get better in four weeks and it was going to get better in two months. And we’re witnessing that with the opening of this new vaccination site.”

Brian Harper got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the UCSF Fresno vaccination site. He said the last year has been difficult given that he wasn’t working for a year but now recently got a job working inside a hospital.

“It was important for me because I’m in a hospital,” Harper said. “It’s kind of a piece of mind.”

The site at Fresno City College is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.