Fresno County maintains coronavirus standing after fears of a backslide

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has successfully maintained its coronavirus standing after fears of a backslide into the state’s most restrictive tier.

The state released its county update on Tuesday, and though many were concerned that the county would have to take a step back into the “Purple Tier” – or the “Widespread Risk” tier – the county maintained its current status in the Red Tier.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that due to the stubbornness of COVID-19, some counties were “teetering” between tiers.

If the county had backslid into the Purple Tier, it would have disqualified many businesses in the county from remaining open, according to state rules.

Last week, the state’s coronavirus website showed Fresno County no longer meeting the criteria for the Red Tier. If the county had done that for a second week in a row, it would have been forced to move back a step.

Here is a list of businesses that are not allowed to be open indoors in the Purple Tier, according to state rules:

Aquariums

Body waxing studios

Cultural ceremonies

Dance studios

Electrologists

Estheticians

Gyms and fitness centers

Higher education institutions

Massage therapy studios

Movie theaters

Museums

Piercing shops

Places of worship

Restaurants

Skincare services

Tattoo parlors

Weddings (ceremonies only)

Yoga studios

Zoos

