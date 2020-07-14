Fresno County health officials prepare to activate convention center alternative care site ‘sooner rather than later’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – With a surge in new coronavirus cases and hospitals at or nearing capacity, Fresno County health officials are preparing for dark weeks ahead.

Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Monday with the way the data is going, he expects the county will need to activate the Fresno Convention Center alternative care site which is set up to care for 250 patients if hospitals don’t have room.

“This data is indicating we need to do more. As a community, as the state and right here in Fresno county in order to get our numbers under better control,” said Dr. Vohra.

Dr. Vohra said the surge of new cases highlights the same issues from months ago, including shortages of PPE, testing supplies and hospital beds.

“The decisions people make while going out in public, things like wearing a mask, things like deciding to distance, minimizing your gatherings, minimizing your nonessential errands those all have implications for who ends up getting hospitalized,” said Dr. Vohra.

After large school districts in Southern California including Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego all decided to start the fall semester online, some Valley districts including Fresno Unified are considering the same.

“Plan different scenarios just in case, because we dont know where we are going to land when its time to reopen schools,” said Dr. Vohra.

The Big Fresno Fair is still on for now; with modifications. Organizers announced Monday, the Table Mountain Concert Series is canceled.

“We will make the best recommendations we can about the fair and if it should go on at all, or if it can, what sort of safe practices will be allowed,” said Dr. Vohra.

As hospitals are pushed to the brink, health officials say of you haven’t already taken the virus serious, now is the time.

“If we want to get back to doing the things we enjoyed we really have to get this curve to flatten again and it’s up to all of us to pitch in and do that,” said Dr. Vohra.

