Fresno County health officials confirm second case of COVID-19

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Fresno County.

This is a travel-related case and was not community-acquired, according to health officials.

Health officials say the risk levels have not changed in Fresno County, and there is no immediate threat to the general public.

The FCDPH and County Administrative Officer will announce a local emergency proclamation on Tuesday, in response to the second travel-related case in Fresno County.

“We are proclaiming a local emergency to more efficiently respond to the event at hand and to better respond as a community. We want to be able to lower anxiety levels in our community. We will get through this. We are better together,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer.

