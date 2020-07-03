Fresno County Health Officer order modified to align with Gov. Newsom’s state order

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Health Officer Order was modified on Thursday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state’s order after ordering some counties to close some businesses.

RELATED: Newsom announces closure of indoor operations for restaurants, other businesses in several Valley counties

Officials say bars are to remain closed and all events and gatherings are prohibited in Fresno County. Officials also added that face coverings must be worn at fitness facilities at all times.

“This virus continues to spread at alarming rates in Fresno County. The Fresno County Department of Public Health is working with the California Department of Public Health and taking immediate action to slow the spread of the virus,” says David Pomaville.

Community spread of COVID-19 continues to be a concern in Fresno County, and for neighboring counties on the County Monitoring List.

Officials say this puts vulnerable populations, including older residents and those who have chronic conditions or compromised immune systems, at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill due to the virus.

“I know that Fresno County residents can bend the curve. We are going to have to work together and continue to stand apart during this holiday weekend. Enjoy yourselves, but do not gather with non-household members. This is the only way we can beat this virus,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.