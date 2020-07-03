Fresno County Health Officer order modified to align with Gov. Newsom’s state order

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Health Officer Order was modified on Thursday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state’s order after ordering some counties to close some businesses.

Officials say bars are to remain closed and all events and gatherings are prohibited in Fresno County. Officials also added that face coverings must be worn at fitness facilities at all times.

“This virus continues to spread at alarming rates in Fresno County. The Fresno County Department of Public Health is working with the California Department of Public Health and taking immediate action to slow the spread of the virus,” says David Pomaville.

Community spread of COVID-19 continues to be a concern in Fresno County, and for neighboring counties on the County Monitoring List.

Officials say this puts vulnerable populations, including older residents and those who have chronic conditions or compromised immune systems, at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill due to the virus.

“I know that Fresno County residents can bend the curve. We are going to have to work together and continue to stand apart during this holiday weekend. Enjoy yourselves, but do not gather with non-household members. This is the only way we can beat this virus,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer.

