Fresno County health officer discusses increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up as the omicron variant arrives in Fresno County.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says while he expects a spike in positive cases within the next month, he believes most people will be able to recover from the virus in a couple of days.

However, with the increase of cases, Vohra worries that hospitals and Emergency Departments across the county may become overcrowded.

As cases surge in the next few weeks, Vohra is urging the public to get vaccinated, get boosted, and continue wearing masks.

Those who aren’t in need of immediate medical treatment are urged to visit their primary physician for care instead of coming to the hospital.