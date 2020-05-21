Fresno County gets go-ahead for further reopening

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County officially has the green light from the state of California to move into a deeper part of Phase 2 COVID-19-related re-opening, according to county officials.

Phase 2.5 as it is known gives counties the go-ahead to open other previously closed sectors of the economy such as schools and dine-in restaurants. Modifications to allow for social-distancing are expected as part of the Phase 2.5 reopening.

This comes on the heels of an announcement that the city of Fresno will end its shelter-in-place order on May 26.

This is a developing story.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.