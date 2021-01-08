Fresno County COVID-19 update: Bay Area hospital offers ICU help, some ag workers to be vaccinated end of January

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — A hospital in San Mateo County is offering its ICU beds to Fresno County, Fresno County Emergency Medical Services Director Dan Lynch said Friday.

“We contacted a couple of the hospitals here that are having challenges with the number of ICU patients,” Lynch said. “The San Mateo area, they feel like they’re not getting hit as hard as what they’re seeing here in the Fresno area, so they reached out to us in particular to see if they could assist with some of those ICU beds.”

Dan Lynch, Fresno County's EMS Director, says a hospital in San Mateo County has offered ICU beds to Fresno County. Some ICU patients could be transferred there. But a lot of preparation & components that goes into that. — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) January 8, 2021

According to the state, the San Joaquin Valley remains at 0% available ICU capacity. The Bay Area region is at 3% available ICU capacity.

“I think it illustrates that this statewide cooperation plan is starting to work,” Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said. “Counties that can accept patients are offering their bed capacity, which is much appreciated.”

However, there’s preparations and several components that goes with ICU patient transfers, Lynch said.

“These are usually the most critical, the most complicated, complex patients that you’re trying to deal with in a facility and it’s not just an easy process to move that type of a patient,” Lynch said. “We do have the teams, ambulance wise, to do that as safely as possible, but there’s still a risk. And the secondary part is you’re moving them away from their family. And there’s still a decision to be made whether or not that occurs. So we won’t move patients against their will, of course.”

California Hospital Association President and CEO Carmela Coyle said Friday that 23,000 people with COVID-19 are in California’s hospitals and they expect an additional 15,000 people will need inpatient care between now and Jan.11.

She added that in Fresno County, 36% of patients who are in the county’s hospitals are patients with COVID-19.

“In the Los Angeles area, we literally have well over 100 hospitals in that region and so perhaps more of an opportunity to move and collaborate to make certain we’re doing the best we possibly can on behalf of all patients. the San Joaquin Valley, its geography, its size, will make some of that perhaps even more challenging than what might need to be done in LA County,” Coyle said.

As healthcare workers brace themselves for what could come as a result of holiday gatherings, vaccination plans are advancing in Fresno County.

Joe Prado, who is leading the vaccine distribution effort in the county, said Friday that some good and agriculture workers could start receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the week of Jan. 25.

He said three vaccine distribution models will be implemented that week and 3,000 doses will be set aside. He added that the goal is that these models will show them which model works best so that they can be better prepared when they ramp up this effort in February and March.

Some food and ag workers will receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the week of Jan. 25 in Fresno County.



Joe Prado, who is leading the vaccine distribution effort in the county, says 3,000 doses are being set aside for this first group. — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) January 8, 2021

“We know it’s not a one size fits all. We know we have to be very diverse in how we actually vaccinate our population, so we’re just wanting to see what works best and really gear up the system in February and March with potentially all three models being implemented, two of the three, we’ll see once that gets going,” Prado said.

He said medical providers registering to be approved for administering vaccinations will be key in reaching agriculture communities.