Fresno County COVID-19 number jumps by 26 cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Fresno County has jumped by 26 cases Thursday, according to Fresno County Department of Public Health, making a total of 564 cases reported.

Of the 564 cases, health officials say 247 are due to community spread, 220 are due to close contact, 44 are travel related, and 53 are under investigation.

According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, 206 patients with COVID-19 have recovered and seven deaths have been attributed to the virus.

COVID-19 resource links:

