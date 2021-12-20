Fresno County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady as nation sees spike

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Hospitals around the country are bracing themselves for another surge of COVID-19, as more than 133,000 new cases develop each day.

“Wave after wave, preparing for another wave – whether it’s hospitalizations or positivity – as a healthcare worker, we are tired of it,” said Dr. Banh from UCSF Fresno.

As of December 19, the United States is seeing roughly 133,012 daily cases of COVID-19 and 69,000 hospitalizations.

However, in Fresno County, the numbers are a lot less grim. The daily average number of new cases is 160, and hospitalizations have decreased in recent weeks, with 173 currently hospitalized and 17 ICU beds available.

However, Dr. Banh is expecting those numbers to increase as the Omicron variant inevitably spreads through the Central Valley.

“The reality is, it is in our area. We only randomly sample less than 5% of our tests because of the amount of time and energy it takes. In that sample, I guarantee you there are people that have Omicron. It’s just a matter of whether we’ve seen it or not,” he said.

Right now, 54.6% of Fresno County residents are fully vaccinated. USCF Fresno offers free testing and vaccines daily from 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and noon on Tuesday.