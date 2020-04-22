Fresno County COVID-19 cases up by 20; officials receiving $81M of federal funds to combat the virus

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s COVID-19 number is up to 371 cases Tuesday – a rise of 20 when compared to the previous update on Monday.

Of the total case number, health officials say 43 cases are travel-related, 121 are due to close contact, 139 are community spread, and the remaining 68 are under investigation.

County officials say the number of recoveries is up to 126 and the number of deaths remains at seven.

Tuesday’s update came the same day Fresno County Officials revealed that it was receiving $81 million of federal funds to support its COVID-19 response. The money is coming from the CARES Act and is designed to enhance patient testing and allowing health officials to trace their contacts. The money should be received by April 26.

“Regulations should be finished by April 24th and we’ll know more about what we can and can’t spend money on,” said Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau.

Rousseau says the money will cover all costs relating to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 1 until the end of calendar year.

