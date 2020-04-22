COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Fresno County COVID-19 cases up by 20; officials receiving $81M of federal funds to combat the virus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s COVID-19 number is up to 371 cases Tuesday – a rise of 20 when compared to the previous update on Monday.

Of the total case number, health officials say 43 cases are travel-related, 121 are due to close contact, 139 are community spread, and the remaining 68 are under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

County officials say the number of recoveries is up to 126 and the number of deaths remains at seven.

Tuesday’s update came the same day Fresno County Officials revealed that it was receiving $81 million of federal funds to support its COVID-19 response. The money is coming from the CARES Act and is designed to enhance patient testing and allowing health officials to trace their contacts. The money should be received by April 26.

“Regulations should be finished by April 24th and we’ll know more about what we can and can’t spend money on,” said Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau.

Rousseau says the money will cover all costs relating to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 1 until the end of calendar year.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know