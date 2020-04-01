Fresno County COVID-19 cases up by 15 in one day

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Fresno County has jumped by 15 in one day, according to data published by the Department of Public Health Tuesday.

The case number currently stands at 68 – from 53 the previous day.

Health officials say 17 of the reported COVID-19 cases are travel-related, nine are person-to-person spread, 11 were through community-spread, and the remaining 31 are under investigation.

No deaths attributed to novel coronavirus have been reported in Fresno County.

