Fresno County COVID-19 cases pass 500 mark, officials reveal the bed overflow is not being used

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Fresno County stands at 521, an increase of 23 when compared to the previous day’s number, according to a Tuesday update from the Department of Public Health.

County officials say the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is 189, an increase of 18 when compared to the previous day. The number of deaths remains at seven.

The update comes as Fresno County says it has received $81.5 million of federal money from the CARES Act. Each department will examine their expenses to determine how much spending related to the coronavirus pandemic – and reimburse themselves.

Fresno County also revealed no beds set up inside the Fresno Convention Center have been used. The beds and equipment inside were set up to be an overflow for intensive care units in case of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

