Fresno County COVID-19 cases over 13,000, 8 new deaths

CORRECTION: The previous headline for this article included a number error. This has been corrected.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported 1,188 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths, following its Tuesday update to its coronavirus figures.

Fresno County Department of Public Health’s previous coronavirus update was Friday. The total number of cases is up to 13,336 and the total number is deaths is 120.

According to health officials, the number of active COVID-19 cases is 9,336 and the number of COVID-19 recoveries is 3,880.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

