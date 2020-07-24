Fresno County COVID-19 cases cross 12,000 count

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County crossed the 12,000 case mark on Friday health officials say.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the county has seen 1,178 new COVID-19 infections since the last update on July 21. Additionally, eight more people have succumbed to COVID-19-related illnesses, bringing the death toll to 112 people according to health officials.

The county reported 608 new recoveries from the virus bringing the total recovered to 3,314.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has risen from 10.6% to 10.8%, officials say. This is higher than the 8% benchmark set by California to be removed from the state’s “watch list” and continue re-opening.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

