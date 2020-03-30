COVID-19 Information

Fresno County coronavirus cases up by 10: now at 53 total

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County is up to 53, according to the Department of Public Health.

Officials announced Monday that the total COVID-19 cases rose by 10 since the previous update on Mar. 28.

No other information was immediately available.

