Fresno County coronavirus cases up by 10: now at 53 total

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County is up to 53, according to the Department of Public Health.
Officials announced Monday that the total COVID-19 cases rose by 10 since the previous update on Mar. 28.
No other information was immediately available.
