Fresno County coronavirus cases up by 10: now at 53 total

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County is up to 53, according to the Department of Public Health.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Officials announced Monday that the total COVID-19 cases rose by 10 since the previous update on Mar. 28.

No other information was immediately available.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.