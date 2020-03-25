Fresno County coronavirus cases rise again: 19 confirmed

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County is up to 19 cases, according to the Department of Public Health.

Officials announced Wednesday that the total COVID-19 cases rose by one since the previous update 24 hours earlier.

Of the 19 cases, officials say six are travel-related, two are person-to-person transmission, and the remaining 11 are under investigation.

